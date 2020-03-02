Jim Goodall On Fade To Black

March 2nd, 2020

Jim Goodall is the world's leading expert on the SR-71 Blackbird spy plane, the F-117 Stealth Fighter and Area 51.

He is the author of 27 books, including: Illustrated history's of the SR-71 and B2A Stealth Bomber, 75 Years of Lockheed Martin Skunk Works, and Lockheed F-117A.

Goodall was a lifelong friend of Skunk Works Ben Rich and has been the Go-To historian and researcher for all things Area-51 on many film and TV productions.

He is the former Associate Curator of the Pacific Aviation Museum, Pearl Harbor, HI, and was associated with The Museum of Flight in Seattle, WA as a Restoration Manager on the MoFs deHavilland Comet Mk 4C.

Goodall served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 - 1997.

Website: https://www.amazon.com/Jim-Goodall/e/B001KMFPXO?ref=dbs_a_def_rwt_hsch_vu00_taft_p1_i0



