Jim Vieira On Fade To Black

March 26th 2018

Atlantis And Lemuria



Jim Vieira is a stonemason, author, explorer and host of the History Channel shows – “Search for the Lost Giants” (2014), “Roanoke: Search for the Lost Colony” (2015), and “Return to Roanoke: Search the Seven” (2016). James is the co-author of Giants on Record with Hugh Newman. Jim has investigated worldwide ancient stone sites, studied global indigenous oral traditions, religious documents, the readings of the great mystics and the literature of secret societies to form an alternative theory regarding the origins of civilization. A theory almost in perfect alignment with the readings of the famed sleeping prophet, Edgar Cayce.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/giantsonrecord/

