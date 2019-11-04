John Burroughs On Fade To Black

November 6th, 2019

Tonight, John Burroughs will be discussing AATIP program and the possibility that it was a 'sweetheart' funding deal for Senator Harry Reid.

John entered the USAF in 1979 and served twenty-seven years both in active and reserve. He is currently USAFR (Retired from the Air Force Reserves).

Burroughs had various assignments throughout his Air Force at Luke AFB, Osan AFB, Grissom AFB, Castle AFB, with Reserve assignments at Davis-Monthan AFB Prime Beef , Williams AFB, and Reese AFB.

The most notable assignment began in 1979; he was assigned as a Security Police Law Enforcement Patrolman, at RAF Bentwaters England. A twin base with RAF Woodbridge, together they amassed the Largest Tactical Fighter Wing in the USAF. In the early mourning hours of December 26th 1980, while working a Law Enforcement Patrol at RAF Woodbridge, he had a life changing event, where he conducted an investigation on a phenomenon, which has left the rest of the world in awe of the most documented and witnessed sighting by the United States military in known history.

