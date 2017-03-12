John DeSouza On Fade To Black March 14th

in Guests with 1 comment

John DeSouza On Fade To Black

March 14th 2017

The Real Life “X-Files”


John DeSouza (X-Man) was an FBI Special Agent for over 20 years and worked in the Global War on Terrorism and Violent Crimes. Also during that time, he collected the real life “X-Files.” John DeSouza unravels mysteries that elude investigators restricted to the purely material world. The truth of the paranormal revealed itself to the author through his own supernatural experiences and those of others across many professional fields.

Today, he is revealing these stories as a leading researcher and writer on the paranormal. He was an attorney and investigator who maintained a Top Secret security clearance for many years. This background infused him with an ability to decipher mysteries that are beyond conventional abilities.

Website: https://www.johntamabooks.com

 
Premium Episode Download

There are 1 comments. Add yours

  1. 16th March 2017 | Jamo72 says:
    This was the most fascinating take on the extraterrestrial phenomenon in my opinion. I have encountered a similar view from Allen Greenfield ; author of Secret Rituals of the Men In Black and Secret Cipher of the Ufonauts. I have kind of adhered to this take myself, seeing the star systems they claim to be from as sigils or perhaps astronomical markers for certain hours when they are able to materialize in our world. A decade and some change ago, I had done an experiment to see if i could summon a grey by using magickal formulae. The result was of course success, and this occurred twice. I've been a contactee many points in my life but the implications to me were that they can either jump up a dimension and back down as a bridge(perhaps some vector entanglement technology in which one chooses a point, jumps up and back down to that point) or originate from a higher realm. Lokas and Talas are more or less terms familiar with anyone interested in Tantra. They refer to higher realms of different densities , the lowest being more heaven like and the higher dense regions being more hellish...That the FBI uses that term is intriguing, as Kenneth Grant, an Occultists had a belief that what Crowley regarded as a Higher Guardian angel were extradimensional intelligences, or alien. I am trying to remember loosely here so forgive me, but I think he stated the Earth had what he termed Muavre zones which were hot points where the 3rd dimension and higher ones intersect, allowing extradimensionals a gateway into our world. The 37 and 73 parrallels are perfect examples of this as they are not only high Earthquake regions, but ufo hotspots. Grant also believe the human body had these points or muavre zones as he called them (i might have misspelled it) .We see this in chakra points, which seem to be where points of energy intersect on the body (as so above then below-Thoth). I speculate that we can also serve as a portal . Linda Moulton Howe once did an interview on Whitley Streiber's Dreamland on embedded entities in which people getting massages were turning into greys. I personally interpret this as the greys having used the human being's body as a gateway into our world in the basis of experience. I am also haunted by his idea these interdimensionals want us to believe they are interplanetary because of what this suggest to me. If in fact they are going out of thier way to push a narrative, it is my theory that this is all a part of an elaborate ritual or set of rituals. The cattle mutilations and (arguable) human mutilations further lend to this idea in the way that the cadavers are discovered, usually side by side (the unexplained incident in the Soviet Union). The ritual is aimed at an end goal of extradimensional beings having a material permanence on this plane of existence, rather than a fleeting one. To wrap this up, they seem to think that human belief has the capacity to make things physically manifest. The notion is that we are taking suggestions from a extradimensional being on an unconscious level, and perhaps being extra-dimensional they can interact with out collective unconscious right???maybe?, as we know consciousness and the unconscious (Jungian model) are non-local and not material. What then happens is the physical manifestation of a very real and solid form , with technology into our reality in accordance with thier narrative, which we as humans by belief are materializing...This is way outside of the box, I know, until one researches Tulpas. This is also what magician Peter Carroll points to in his chaos magick practice. Now honestly, I dunno, but I like the idea behind it. Perhaps Pleiaides isn't where the being comes from, but perhaps when this cluster is visible, that is when the gate on earth is open to the extradimensionals of that influence to manifest in our material world...A marker for a certain hour or time perhaps...or perhaps the galaxy and stars are a sigil by which an entity can be summoned and materialize...I am really enjoying the implications here. They can really be interplanetary and maybe use dimension jumping technology to get here too... I don't know. I do know that the mystery itself is liberating.

Join the Conversation