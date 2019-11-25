Jonny Enoch On Fade To Black

November 25th, 2019



Jonny Enoch just returned from his trip to South America visiting ancient megalithic sites with Brien Foerster and tonight we are going to discuss what he discovered on his journey.

Jonny is a trained clinical hypnotherapist, lecturer, and writer from Vancouver, BC, Canada. Not only has he been researching extraterrestrial phenomena and esoteric subjects for over 20 years, but after witnessing a series of unexplainable events while growing up, his search for answers has led him on adventures all over the world. This includes interviewing ET contactees, whistle-blowers, and UFO witnesses.

His cutting-edge investigation reveals an intelligent blueprint found within our ancient religions and symbolism while exploring quantum physics, the multiverse, and ET contactee testimonials. His work demonstrates that we have been visited by advanced civilizations all throughout human history and that we are a hybrid species. In his numerous travels to megalithic sites, he has discovered evidence for giants, advanced machining, ancient cataclysms, and more.

With his fascination of the human mind, Jonny spends most of his free time studying consciousness as a non-local awareness. This includes interviewing Near Death Experience survivors and case studies. To find out more about why the public hasn’t made contact with extraterrestrials, he flew out to Puerto Rico to meet with researchers at one of the largest radio telescopes in the world at the Arecibo Observatory.

Jonny’s ground-breaking research has also been featured in numerous interviews, articles and has been well received at conferences. His goal is to prepare the public for full disclosure and create a peaceful future that includes space exploration and the development of consciousness based sciences.

Currently, he is a featured speaker on the Ancient Mysteries Tour of Egypt and the Serpentine Mysteries Tour of Peru and Bolivia with Brien Foerster at Hidden Inca Tours. He is also writing a book on Advanced Civilizations and Ancient Consciousness Technologies.

https://www.youtube.com/metaphysicalsource

