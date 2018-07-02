Joshua P. Warren On Fade To Black

July 2nd 2018

World UFO Day



Joshua P. Warren is an investigator who pioneers the amazing relationship between the mind, energy, matter, and strange phenomena. He owns the Asheville Mystery Museum & Laboratory in North Carolina, and the Bermuda Triangle Research Base in Puerto Rico.

Joshua is the author of over 20 best-selling books and he has appeared on numerous TV programs on History, Discovery, Nat Geo, Animal Planet, SyFy, TLC and starred on the Travel Channel series Paranormal Paparazzi.

He travels the world investigating mysterious phenomena, and made the cover of a science journal in 2004, for lab experiments regarding energy fields in nature related to the Brown Mountain Lights.

Tonight is World UFO Day and we are going to discuss every side of the UFO question… including abductions, sightings, contact and disclosure.

Website: http://www.JoshuaPWarren.com

