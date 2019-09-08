747-228-2051

Joshua P. Warren On Fade To Black September 10th

Joshua P. Warren On Fade To Black

September 10th, 2019

 

Storm Area 51 Event

 


Joshua P. Warren is an investigator who pioneers the amazing relationship between the mind, energy, matter, and strange phenomena.

The author of over 20 best-selling books, including USE THE FORCE: A Jedi’s Guide to the Law of Attraction and THE WISHING MACHINE WORKBOOK, he has appeared on numerous TV programs on History, Discovery, Nat Geo, Animal Planet, SyFy, TLC and starred on the Travel Channel series PARANORMAL PAPARAZZI.

He travels the world investigating mysterious phenomena, and made the cover of a science journal, in 2004, for lab experiments regarding energy fields in nature related to the Brown Mountain Lights.

Website: https://www.joshuapwarren.com/

