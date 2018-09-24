Julia Mossbridge, PhD On Fade To Black

September 26th 2018

The Premonition Code



Julia Mossbridge MA, PhD is a futurist trained in cognitive neuroscience. She is a Fellow at the Institute of Noetic Sciences (IONS) and a Visiting Scholar at Northwestern University in the Department of Psychology. Dr. Mossbridge is the co-author of Transcendent Mind; one of the first academic books to examine paranormal experiences, published by the American Psychological Association in 2017. Her research focus is precognition and the possibility of time travel.

Websites:

https://www.mossbridgeinstitute.com/

https://thepremonitioncode.com/

