JZ Knight On Fade To Black

February 11th, 2019

JZ Knight is the unique channel of Ramtha and author of the best-selling autobiography, A State of Mind, My Story. Historians and religious experts who have studied her life’s work call JZ Knight the Great American Channel and recognize her as one of the most charismatic and compelling spiritual leaders of the modern age. JZ Knight and Ramtha have captivated and inspired audiences worldwide for four decades, bridging ancient wisdom and the power of consciousness together with the latest discoveries in science.

JZ Knight is the president of JZK, Inc., and Ramtha’s School of Enlightenment (www.ramtha.com), a unique academy located in the foothills of Mount Rainier in Washington State. The school was established in the 1980s and has hosted over 30,000 students from the United States and 70 foreign countries. JZ Knight is the channel through which Ramtha delivers his message. Ramtha is an ascended Master Teacher who learned in his lifetime the unlimited potential of our minds for creating reality and the extraordinary in our lives. His powerful message of hope for humanity has already changed countless lives — none more powerfully and dramatically than JZ’s own life.

After 41 years of leaving her body, traveling through the tunnel of light and returning again in a fashion similar to those reported by people who have near-death experiences, JZ Knight turned her genius to reproducing one of those out-of-body environments here on Earth. She collaborated with Dr. Matthew Martinez, D.C., and together they developed a prototype called the Blu Room — “on Earth as it is in heaven.” The Blu Room creates an atmosphere that insulates the experiencer from the daily environment. The participant is provided with a mind/body/Spirit and consciousness-lifting environment that can augment one’s state of creative focus and the body’s natural healing abilities. JZ has been granted US and Canadian patents for her invention of the Blu Room. Patents are pending in 9 other countries. Since June 2015, Blu Room Enterprises, LLC (www.bluroom.com) has licensed 40 Blu Rooms worldwide.

JZ Knight is also the owner of JZ Rose (www.jz-rose.com), a treasure chest that offers vintage-style gifts and collectibles, home furnishings, fine antiques, and everything beautiful. Her personal love for fine art, timeless antiques, and nostalgic romanticism inspired her to create a store where she could share the things she loved with other people.

http://www.ramtha.com/

