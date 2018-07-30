Karen Dahlman On Fade To Black

August 1st 2018

The Spirits Of Ouija: Live Readings



Karen A. Dahlman, host of Creative Visions TV, is an author of infinite possibilities and a channel for Source wisdom. Having a lifelong connection with spirit beings, including ETs, she teaches ways to commune with the afterlife, the Higher Self, spirit guides and other sentient beings that exist among us within the unseen dimensions.

Within her message Karen shares the positive side to the Ouija Board as a tool for exploring the expansive realms of consciousness. She has been featured on Gaia’s Beyond Belief, Coast to Coast AM Radio, Fade to Black and the UK’s Unexplained as well as many other alternative media programs around the world. Karen helps others to discover and unlock their greatest selves, including their extrasensory perceptions, and engage these within the world.

Karen holds a master’s degree from the University of New Mexico in archetypal art therapy, is a licensed psychotherapist and is experienced in hypnosis, past life regression and channeling. Karen also currently resides as a Director of the Talking Board Historical Society.

Tonight we are going to Ouija, live, on the air.

Website: http://www.karenadahlman.com/

