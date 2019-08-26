Kathleen Marden On Fade To Black

August th, 2019

Kathleen Marden is a leading UFO researcher, the author of several books, a featured on-camera commentator, and an international lecturer.

She earned a BA degree in social work and worked as an educator and education services coordinator while attending graduate school. She is a Master level practitioner of The Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique. Her interest in UFOs and contact began in 1961, when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill, had a close encounter and subsequent abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She has been MUFON’s Director of Experiencer Research since 2011 and is on the Board of Directors of the Edgar Mitchell Foundation for Research into Extraterrestrial and Extraordinary Encounters (FREE).

Tonight we will discuss her new book, Extraterrestrial Contact: What to do When You've Been Abducted. A practical handbook for anyone looking for guidance on how to comprehend, evaluate, and digest alien abduction memories into the framework of life in the 20th century.

