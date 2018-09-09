Kelly Sullivan Walden On Fade To Black

September 12th 2018

Dream Expert – Open Lines



Kelly Sullivan Walden is on a mission to awaken the world to the power of dreams.

She is the bestselling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams & the Unexplainable, The Love, Sex & Relationship Dream Dictionary, and eight other books including Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams & Premonitions, I Had The Strangest Dream, It’s All In Your Dreams, Dreaming Heaven, Dream Oracle Cards, Discover Your Inner Goddess Queen, and Goddess Queen Pearls of Wisdom Journal.

She is whispered to be the secret Lovechild of Carl Jung and Lucille Ball…and has reached millions of people with her fun and illuminating message on national talk shows such as Doctor Oz, Ricki Lake, The Real, Bethenny, Huffington Post Live, Coast to Coast,Playboy radio, Jenny McCarthy radio, and FOX news.

She’s a monthly contributor to First for Women magazine, “Instant Insight: Unlock the Power of Your Dreams” column.

Tonight we are going to take your dream phone calls… did you finish your dream? What do your dreams mean? Do you remember your dreams? How to re-enter your dreamscape! All that and much more!

Website: http://www.kellysullivanwalden.com/

Premium Episode Download