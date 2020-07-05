Kelly Sullivan Walden On Fade To Black

July 8th, 2020

Special Guest



Tonight our guest is Kelly Sullivan Walden and we are going to talk about the dreams you are having during these very trying times that our world, your world, is going through. What do they mean? What can you learn from them? Later in the show we will be taking your phone calls to discuss this and so much more!

Kelly is the bestselling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams & the Unexplainable, The Love, Sex & Relationship Dream Dictionary, and eight other books including Chicken Soup for the Soul: Dreams & Premonitions, I Had The Strangest Dream, It’s All In Your Dreams, Dreaming Heaven, Dream Oracle Cards, Discover Your Inner Goddess Queen, and Goddess Queen Pearls of Wisdom Journal.

She has been featured on national talk shows such as Doctor Oz, Ricki Lake, The Real, Bethenny, Huffington Post Live, Coast to Coast, Playboy radio, Jenny McCarthy radio, and FOX news.

Website: https://www.kellysullivanwalden.com/



Premium Episode Download