Kerry Cassidy On Fade To Black

December 11th 2018

Kerry Cassidy is the CEO and Founder of Project Camelot. Kerry is a documentary filmmaker/investigative journalist and well-known host of Project Camelot TV broadcasting weekly live shows on Youtube.

Kerry is a leader in the alternative media sector, with a YouTube channel that has over 60 million unique viewers worldwide and over 218,000 subscribers. Cassidy travels the world conducting interviews and documenting the testimony of whistleblowers with above top secret clearances as well as authors, researchers, and experiencers covering conspiracies, the secret space program, black projects, ETs, kundalini and ascension, and free energy. She speaks at conferences around the world and is considered one of the leaders of the disclosure movement.

Website: http://projectcamelotportal.com

