Kimberly Meredith On Fade To Black

January 22nd, 2020



Tonight, our guest is Kimberly Meredith and we are going have a quick conversation followed by your phone calls, all night long!

Kimberly bridges the gap between God and science. She is a Medical Intuitive, Trance Channeler, Psychic Surgeon, Hands-on Healer, and Spiritual Teacher. Blessed with a unique array of extraordinary healing and psychic abilities, Kimberly is quickly gaining recognition as one of the world’s most gifted Medical Mediumship Healers and foremost Spiritual Speakers. Kimberly channels messages through her eyes’ blinking codes as a tool of communication from God, Mother Mary, Ascended Masters, and Angels. Kimberly is often compared to Edgar Cayce, the Father of Holistic Medicine, a Medical Intuitive, and the most documented psychic of the 20th Century.

Kimberly has also been featured in numerous major publications, including Thrive Global, The New York Daily News, NEWLIFE Magazine, Whole Life Times Magazine, and on the front covers of Awareness Magazine and The Life Connection Magazine.

Website: https://www.thehealingtrilogy.com/

