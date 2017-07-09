And

Kosta Makreas is the founder of ETLetsTalk.com, the “Global CE-5 ET Contact Initiative”, and “The People’s Disclosure Movement”. He is an author, activist, international net-worker and online community leader promoting peaceful contact between Humans and Extra-Terrestrial intelligence. Kosta was born in Ft. Wayne, IN in 1953. In 1977 he earned a B.A. in Computer Science from Indiana University. He has been a successful software consultant in the Silicon Valley for almost 4 decades. Since 2006 his passion and mission has been the web site ETLetsTalk.com and the ETLetsTalk community which has more than 6000 members in 60+ countries. At ETLetsTalk.com he teaches everyday people how to successfully communicate and interact with loving ET spiritual Beings. The purpose is for humans to co-create with ET a positive planetary transformation – a “Golden Age” on Earth of free energy, planetary peace, abundance, environmental sanity, and justice for all.

Website: http://www.ETLetsTalk.com



Hollis Polk is a clairvoyant and personal coach, who teaches the ETLetsTalk community to develop their psychic abilities in order to communicate with extraterrestrial intelligence. Hollis has a bachelor’s degree in engineering from Princeton and a Harvard MBA. She is also a Master Practitioner of neurolinguistics, and a certified hypnotherapist. She helps people create lives they love by blending neurolinguistic and hypnotherapy techniques, decision science, clairvoyance, and the common sense learned in over 30 years of business experience. Hollis is a successful business owner. She teaches classes in intuition development and offers one-on-one personal and professional coaching.

Website: http://www.888-4-hollis.com

