Laird Scranton On Fade To Black

August 19th, 2019

Special Guest



Laird Scranton is an independent software designer who became interested in Dogon mythology and symbolism in the early 1990s. He has studied ancient myth, language, and cosmology since 1997 and has been a lecturer at Colgate University.

His work includes articles published in the University of Chicago’s Anthropology News academic journal, in Temple University’s Encyclopedia of African Religion, and in the Vassar Quarterly Magazine.

His book “The Science of the Dogon” was taught at Colgate University under the title “Hidden Meanings: A Study of the Founding Symbols of Civilization.”

Laird has been interviewed on a variety of radio programs around the world including Coast-to-Coast AM and FADE to BLACK and is a featured speaker on ancient mysteries. He also appears in John Anthony West’s Magical Egypt DVD series.

Tonight we are going to discuss Gobekli Tepe, The Great Pyramid and Velikovsky.

Website: https://www.innertraditions.com/author/laird-scranton/



Premium Episode Download