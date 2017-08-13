Laird Scranton On Fade To Black

August 15th 2017

The Gods of Egypt

Laird Scranton is an independent software designer from Albany, New York who writes about ancient mysteries, cosmology and language. His work includes articles published in the University of Chicago’s Anthropology News academic journal, in Temple University’s Encyclopedia of African Religion, and in the Vassar Quarterly Magazine. His book “The Science of the Dogon” was taught at Colgate University under the title “Hidden Meanings: A Study of the Founding Symbols of Civilization.”

His books include: Sacred Symbols of the Dogon, The Science of the Dogon, The Cosmological Origins of Myth and Symbol and his latest: The Mystery of Skara Brae.

Tonight we are going to discuss ancient Egypt and their Gods…and his latest research around the world.

Website: http://lairdscranton.com

