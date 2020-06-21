Laird Scranton On Fade To Black

June 23rd, 2020



Tonight, author and researcher, Laird Scranton joins us to talk about his new book: Primal Wisdom of the Ancients, which is set for release in July, 2020.

Laird Scranton (Vassar College 1975) is the author of a series of books and other writings on ancient cosmology and language. These include articles published in the University of Chicago’s Anthropology News academic journal, Temple University’s Encyclopedia of African Religion and the Encyclopedia Britainnica. He is featured in John Anthony West’s Magical Egypt documentary series and in Carmen Boulter’s documentary The Pyramid Code.

He is a frequent guest on a wide range of radio and podcast interview shows including Red Ice Radio, Coast-to-Coast AM and Beyond Belief with George Noory, and FADE to BLACK.

Laird's books include: The Science of the Dogon, Sacred Symbols of the Dogon, The Cosmological Origins of Myth and Symbol, The Velikovsky Heresie, and The Mystery of Skara Brae.



