Laura Eisenhower On Fade To Black

August 7th 2017



Laura Eisenhower is an Intuitive Astrologist, Global Alchemist, and Cosmic Mythologist, is the great-granddaughter of Dwight David Eisenhower. She is on a profound mission to reveal our true origins connected with the ‘Magdalene’ and ‘Gaia-Sophia’ energies of love and wisdom and works to liberate us from the Military Industrial Complex, the Archonic systems and false power structures.

Going through an intense World Soul journey of the labyrinth, Laura has discovered an ability to open a Natural Stargate by co-creating with the Venus transits and weaving through the multi-dimensions of the higher and lower worlds. Clearing portals and moving past gatekeepers, Laura works to free us from the 3-D holographic time-loop and guide us back to the Pleroma, the totality of divine powers. With great passion and courage, she is helping to return Sacred Union, divine wisdom, and the many faces of the Goddess that have been buried and forgotten for thousands of years.

Website: http://www.lauraeisenhower.com

Premium Episode Download