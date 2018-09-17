Linda Moulton Howe On Fade To Black

September 17th 2018

Special Guest



Tonight we discuss the sudden closure and evacuation of the National Solar Observatory by the FBI with Linda Moulton Howe. The Observatory was partially re-opened today… what was the real reason behind it and will we ever have the truth???

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award, among others…

Linda has https://www.earthfiles.com/, her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it’s first season… and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico.

In addition to all of her research on Earthfiles… Linda now has a new series on Gaia called Truth Hunters… and tonight we are doing it all: The National Solar Observatory, disclosure, alien life and the mystery of Fast Radio Bursts.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/

