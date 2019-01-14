Linda Moulton Howe On Fade To Black

January 15th, 2019

Earthfiles



Linda Moulton Howe is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award, among others…

Linda has Earthfiles.com, her own radio program with John Burroughs on KGRA, appears on Coast to Coast AM, Ancient Aliens since it’s first season, and a new series on Gaia called Truth Hunters.

She has traveled to Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico.

Tonight we are going to cover the biggest stories of 2018 and her latest research on Earthfiles.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/

