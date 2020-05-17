Linda Moulton Howe On Fade To Black

May 21st, 2020





Tonight, Linda Moulton Howe is here to present her latest research into the coronavirus and COVID-19, it's origins, it's impact and the future.

Linda is a graduate of Stanford University with a Master’s Degree in Communication. She has devoted her documentary film, television, radio, writing and reporting career to productions concerning science, medicine and the environment. Ms. Howe has received three regional Emmys, a national Emmy nomination and a Station Peabody award, among others...

Linda has Earthfiles.com, has appeared on Ancient Aliens since it’s first season… and has traveled in Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, England, Norway, France, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Yugoslavia, Turkey, Ethiopia, Kenya, Egypt, Australia, Japan, Canada, Mexico, the Yucatan and Puerto Rico.

In addition to all of her traveling and research, every Wednesday evening, Linda is live on YouTube hanging out with her Earthfiles audience.

Website: https://www.earthfiles.com/

Premium Episode Download