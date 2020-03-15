Lori Spagna On Fade To Black

March 18th, 2020

Special Guest



Tonight our guest is Lori Spagna and we will discuss your awakening and Ascension process during The Evolutionary Shift of Consciousness which is well underway here on planet Earth.

Lori is a Best Selling Author, Speaker, Ascension Guide, Multi-Dimensional Channel, Intuitive, Animal Communicator, Energy Healer, Visionary, Lightworker and Starseed who has transformed the lives of thousands of humans and animals via her Channeled Ascension Guidance, Intuition, Sacred Energy Healing and Animal Communication and Telepathy.

Lori provides Ascension Training and Support, Sacred Energy Healing Transmissions, Dormant DNA Activations, Star Code Marking Activations and Sacred Key Code Activations for humans and animals.

Website: https://lorispagna.com/



