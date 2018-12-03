Mark Borchardt On Fade To Black

December 5th 2018

Mark Borchardt is a Milwaukee filmmaker, screenwriter and playwright. His latest film, “The Dundee Project” screened at Slamdance last year as well as at the opening night gala for the Wisconsin Film Festival as it continues a burgeoning run of festivals around the country. He’s also had three of his recent plays produced and/or read at Milwaukee’s Village Playhouse and Samuel French in Los Angeles. His upcoming film projects include “Transference” and “Acid Killer Chicks.”

His latest film is called “The Dundee Project” about the UFO Daze festival in Dundee, Wisconsin.

Website: https://store.foundfootagefest.com/collections/dvds/products/mark-borchardts-the-dundee-project

