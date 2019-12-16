Matthew Mournian On Fade To Black

Remember Your Mission



Matthew Aaron Mournian is a multidimensional energy healer and psychic reader specializing in clearing, balancing, and removal negative energetic manifestations from the body. His current mission is to assist with the activation of the expanding multidimensional intuitive healing abilities that exist within each of us. Matthew's current energetic practice follows a 3 part protocol of tarot/spirit guide consultation, elements of hypnotherapy and then direct transmission of multidimensional healing energy using an Extra Terrestrial healing modality known as Scalar Toning.

At this stage of our collective evolution Matthew's primary focus is on clearing the negative energy in our lives that block us from truly knowing ourselves and realizing our life's purpose. Whether it be through intuitive consultation, energy clearing, or implant removal it is his mission to assist with the liberation of mankind during this time of great awakening and expansion of human consciousness.

Website: https://www.rememberyourmission.com/

