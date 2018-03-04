Matthew Ryan On Fade To Black

March 6th 2018

Gamma Wave Healing



Matthew Ryan is a Seer and Healer from Taos, New Mexico.

Over the last 18 years, he’s developed a unique Energetic Healing Modality called Gamma Wave Healing, named after his ability to enter into a Gamma State while facilitating healings. Matthew’s journey began at an early age. As a child, he had certain abilities that opened doorways into perceiving non-ordinary reality, such as communicating with animals, Lucid Dreams, and Out of Body Experiences.

When he was 19, Matthew had a series of events took place which shook loose his apparent place in the world and eventually propelled him on a major course correction towards Spirit, his Authentic Self, and Purpose. In 2004, following a move to Taos, New Mexico, Matthew had a Close Encounter with a UFO, forever changing the direction of his path.

Tonight we are going to talk about his abilities, other dimensions and contact with ETs.

Website: http://www.GammaWaveHealing.com

