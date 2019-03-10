Maureen St. Germain On Fade To Black

March 13th, 2019

Opening The Akashic Records



Maureen St. Germain is the founder of Akashic Records International (ARI) and Transformational Enterprises, Inc.

She has over 25 years of research and practical experience in the area of mystical and sacred traditions.

Her main focus in teaching the Akashic Records is to help you become the highest you can be at any given moment by loving your soul.



As a clear channel from Source and of your own guides, Maureen is continuously researching developing and introducing new methods that will help you connect with your own wisdom channel, change your future, improve your personal development and acquire spiritual awakening. Maureen has a personal connection with the Angels, Ascended Masters, Hathors, Divine Feminine and Dragons!

Maureen has taught in 14 countries including Japan, Taiwan, China Australia, Bulgaria, Egypt, Turkey, England, Scotland, Canada, Mexico and the US. Maureen has been featured in many magazines, trade publications and national radio including Fade to Black and Coast to Coast. Her books and CDs have been published into Chinese, Russian and Italian.

Tonight we are going to talk about her new book: Waking up in 5D: A Practical Guide to Multidimensional Transformation.

Website: http://www.maureenstgermain.com/

Premium Episode Download