Mel Fabregas On Fade To Black

August 22nd 2017

On Ufology, Parapolitics, And Media



Since 2008, Mel Fabregas has hosted The Veritas Show… he has interviewed the who’s who of UFOlogy, conspiracies, paranormal, alternative news/history/archeology and health.

He has a bachelor’s degree in finance and a master’s degree in international business administration from the University of Texas.

Mel has appeared on History Channel’s Brad Meltzer’s Decoded, several domestic and international radio shows, and has served as master of ceremonies and moderator at a number of related events. VERITAS’ main purpose is to probe the depths of the hidden and obscured issues that affect the very core of humanity today and to find the answers to the primordial questions.

Website: http://www.veritasradio.com

Premium Episode Download