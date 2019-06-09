Michael Hall On Fade To Black

June 10th, 2019

Wilson UFO Leaked Documents



MICHAEL W. HALL, J.D., is a former Thurston County Superior Court Judge Pro Tem, Certified Mediator, and the founding partner of The Hall Law Firm, P.S. Michael received a Bachelor of Arts degree (B.A.) in 1976 from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University (in Broadcast-Journalism) and his Doctor of Jurisprudence (in just two years) from Southwestern Law School (in Los Angeles in 1987). He has taught legal seminars and conflict management courses for the Washington State Bar Association and The Boeing Management Association, and currently maintains a general legal and estate-planning practice in Seattle, Washington, where he also finds time to serve as pro bono legal counsel for various local and national non-profit organizations.

Michael has served as a Field Investigator for APRO in 1974, Legal Counsel for NUFORC since 1995, a Research Associate for NARCAP since 2000, as well as a long-time Consultant to MUFON since 1995.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/UFO-i-TEAM-1482873385129001/

