Michael Leas On Fade To Black

January 29th, 2020

Tesla's Electric Universe



Michael Leas is an inventor, visionary artist, metaphysical scientist and inter-dimensional explorer. He has done variety of energy demonstrations for the Tesla Technology Conference, Institute of Noetic Sciences, The Unarius Learning Center, and many more.

He is the developer of the Magnevex™ Research Project.

Nikola Tesla’s futuristic thinking transformed our world. His alternating current generators built our modern society. Tonight, Michael will explain his Tesla research for us in layman’s terms.

We will see why Tesla should be rightly regarded as the ‘Electrical Genius’ of our times. We'll discuss his own research and experiments with ‘zero point’ technology, its relevance to our past, present and future society and how ‘Energy’ is the foundation of our body, mind, and spiritual evolution. Our desire to have Free Energy and to know how UFOs can travel between the stars is bringing us new questions.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/user/moonfther



Premium Episode Download