Michael Lee Hill On Fade To Black

November 13th 2017

An Anunnaki Evening



Michael Lee Hill is an award winning musician, filmographer and UFO experiencer. His footage of the Lake Erie UFO’s has created a Billy Meier like buzz and Michael seems to have developed an intuitive relationship with these craft. In his home state of Ohio, Michael has been cataloging video after video of UFO’s over Lake Erie. The phenomena consists almost entirely of ‘Pulsating orb’s of light”—unusual lights seen changing colors, converging, and separating over the lake. Stories of the unexplained phenomena date back over 150 years to the indigenous North American Indian Tribes.

Tonight we are going to discuss the Anunnaki and Michael’s recent triangle UFO images that he took on 11-11-2017.

Website: https://www.facebook.com/MLH5150

Premium Episode Download