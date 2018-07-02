Michael Lee Hill On Fade To Black

July 3rd 2018

Enki 7-Pointed Star Crop Circle!



Michael Lee Hill is an award winning musician, filmographer and UFO experiencer. His footage of the Lake Erie UFO’s has created a Billy Meier like buzz and Michael seems to have developed an intuitive relationship with these craft. In his home state of Ohio, Michael has been cataloging video after video of UFO’s over Lake Erie. The phenomena consists almost entirely of ‘Pulsating orb’s of light”—unusual lights seen changing colors, converging, and separating over the lake. Stories of the unexplained phenomena date back over 150 years to the indigenous North American Indian Tribes.

Tonight we are going to talk crop circles and Michael’s recent article: June 4th 2018 Enki 7-Pointed Star Crop Circle! – The revealing of the Divine Arc of the Covenant!

Website: http://www.michaelleehill.net/

Premium Episode Download