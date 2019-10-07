Michael Lee Hill On Fade To Black

October 8th, 2019

Michael Lee Hill is an award winning musician, filmographer and UFO experiencer.

In his home state of Ohio, Michael has been cataloging video after video of UFO’s over Lake Erie. The phenomena consists almost entirely of ‘Pulsating orb’s of light”—unusual lights seen changing colors, converging, and separating over the lake. Stories of the unexplained phenomena date back over 150 years to the indigenous North American Indian Tribes.

Tonight we will be discussing his contact with the Annunaki, bloodlines, recent UFO and ET contact revelations and his work with the 432Hz frequency.

Website: https://www.michaelleehill.net/

