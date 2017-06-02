Michael Lee Hill On Fade To Black

June 6th 2017

Begelow Aerospace Contact





Michael Lee Hill is an award winning musician, filmographer and UFO experiencer. His footage of the Lake Erie UFO’s has created a Billy Meier like buzz and Michael seems to have developed an intuitive relationship with these craft. In his home state of Ohio, Michael has been cataloging video after video of UFO’s over Lake Erie. The phenomena consists almost entirely of ‘Pulsating orb’s of light”—unusual lights seen changing colors, converging, and separating over the lake. Stories of the unexplained phenomena date back over 150 years to the indigenous North American Indian Tribes.

Bigelow Aerospace and Robert Bigelow were recently featured on CBS’ 60 Minutes… Tonight, Micheal Lee Hill will talk about how Bigelow contacted him, sending people his way … saying that if they want to know what these UFO’s are, they needed to talk to Hill.

Tonight we get the full story from Michael Lee Hill.

Website: http:///www.facebook.com/MLH5150



