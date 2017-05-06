Michael Schratt On Fade To Black

May 8th 2017

“That’s Classified” Technology





Michael Schratt (private pilot/military aerospace historian) has lectured across the country on the unique subject of “Mystery Aircraft”, and classified propulsion systems buried deep within the military industrial complex. A guest speaker at the “OSHKOSH” AirVenture 2006/2007 event, (world’s largest air show), Michael has developed a number of contacts which have had first hand experience dealing classified “black programs”, including former USAF pilots, retired Naval personnel, and aerospace engineers that have maintained a TOP SECRET SCI security clearance. Michael currently works as a SolidWorks draftsman in Phoenix AZ. In an effort to expose government fraud, waste and abuse, Michael devotes much of his free time researching aerospace technical documents, conducting interviews, and travelling to multiple University archives. As a concerned citizen, it’s his belief that it is our Constitutional obligation to question authority, and demand an accounting of unacknowledged special access programs that bypass congressional oversight and public scrutiny.

Website: https://www.mufonsymposium.com/michael-scratt

Gallery Belgium Triangle BREWSTER BOOMERANG 1 Hudson Valley Boomerang 1 Hudson Valley Boomerang 2

Hudson Valley Boomerang model 1 Hudson Valley Boomerang model 2 Madison triangle cloud 2 Northrop XST model

Saunders Triangle model 1 Saunders Triangle model 2 wood 5 Woodhead Pass model





