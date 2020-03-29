Mitch Horowitz On Fade To Black

March 31st, 2020

Umbrella Theory Of Anomalies



Tonight our guest is Mitch Horowitz and we are going to discuss his most recent article, which he describes as an "umbrella theory of anomalies". It's called: 'Reclaiming the Damned' and was just published on Medium.

Mitch is a writer-in-residence at the New York Public Library, lecturer-in-residence at the University of Philosophical Research in Los Angeles, and the PEN Award-winning author of books including Occult America; One Simple Idea: How Positive Thinking Reshaped Modern Life; and The Miracle Club: How Thoughts Become Reality.

Mr. Horowitz has written on everything from the war on witches to the secret life of Ronald Reagan for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Salon, Time.com, and Politico. The Washington Post says Mitch “treats esoteric ideas and movements with an even-handed intellectual studiousness that is too often lost in today’s raised-voice discussions.”

Mitch has discussed alternative spirituality on CBS Sunday Morning, Dateline NBC, NPR’s All Things Considered, CNN, and throughout the national media. The Chinese government has censored his work.

