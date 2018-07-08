Mrs. Smith On Fade To Black

July 9th 2018

Woman On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakthrough



Mrs. Smith is a philanthropist, tone poet, and the world’s most unlikely guitar hero. Reigning queen of the Shred for Your Life Contest she also performed at the Guitar Gods Festival in Miami opening up for rock legends Yngwie Malmsteen and Steve Vai.

Mrs. Smith’s unique blend of musical performance comedy has been featured on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, PBS Television, Off-Broadway, as well as Joe’s Pub, Le Poisson Rouge, Williamsburg Music Hall, and The Cutting Room.

She has also been seen at 54 Below, First Avenue, Webster Hall, Ars Nova, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Upright Citizens Brigade Theater, The Bell House, Union Hall, and the legendary Bushwig Festival, among many others.

Tonight we are going to talk about Mrs. Smith spiritual journey, her musical influences, her gear, her style… UFOs, dark entities and of course, her cat.

Website: https://www.worldofsmith.com/

Premium Episode Download