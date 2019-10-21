Nick Hinton On Fade To Black

October 23rd, 2019

Conspiracy Thread



A few months ago, Nick Hinton posted a thread on Twitter about the world possibly being a simulation since 2012... that tread has since gone viral with hundreds of comments, re-tweets and making it's way into the media.

Tonight, Nick is here to tell us about the thread, his research and what inspired him to take things public.

Nick is a 24 year old philosophy major at the University of Toledo, artist, musician, head of PR for The Fatum Project, and author of The Saturn Time Cube Simulation.

Website: https://nickhinton33.com/



Premium Episode Download