Nick Redfern On Fade To Black

October 24th 2018

Nick Redfern works full time as an author, lecturer, and journalist. He writes about a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster, alien encounters, and government conspiracies. His books include For Nobody’s Eyes Only; Monster Files; The World’s Weirdest Places; The Pyramids and the Pentagon; Keep Out!; The Real Men in Black; The NASA Conspiracies; Contactees; and Memoirs of a Monster Hunter. He writes for UFO Magazine and Mysterious Universe. Nick has appeared on numerous television shows, including Fox News; The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, Monster Quest, and UFO Hunters; VH1’s Legend Hunters; National Geographic Channel’s The Truth about UFOs and Paranatural; BBC’s Out of this World; MSNBC’s Countdown; and SyFy Channel’s Proof Positive.

Tonight we discuss his new book: Top Secret Alien Abduction Files: What the Government Doesn’t Want You to Know

Website: http://nickredfernfortean.blogspot.com/



