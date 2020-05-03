747-228-2051

Nick Redfern On Fade To Black May 6th

Tonight, our guest is Nick Redfern and we'll discuss his new book:
'The Rendlesham Forest UFO Conspiracy: A Close Encounter Exposed as a Top Secret Government Experiment'

Nick Redfern works full time as an author, lecturer, and journalist. He writes about a wide range of unsolved mysteries, including Bigfoot, UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster, alien encounters, and government conspiracies. His books include For Nobody’s Eyes Only; Monster Files; The World’s Weirdest Places; The Pyramids and the Pentagon; Keep Out!; The Real Men in Black; The NASA Conspiracies; Contactees; and Memoirs of a Monster Hunter. He writes for UFO Magazine and Mysterious Universe.

Nick has appeared on numerous television shows, including Fox News; The History Channel’s Ancient Aliens, Monster Quest, and UFO Hunters; VH1’s Legend Hunters; National Geographic Channel’s The Truth about UFOs and Paranatural; BBC’s Out of this World; MSNBC’s Countdown; and SyFy Channel’s Proof Positive.

Websites:
http://nickredfernfortean.blogspot.com/

