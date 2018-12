Off Air

December 3rd 2018

Off Air – Bob Lazar Area 51 & Flying Saucers



Tonight we are taking the night off to attend the premiere of Jeremy Corbell’s new film: ‘Bob Lazar Area 51 & Flying Saucers’ here in Los Angeles.

We look forward to seeing all of the Fadernauts tonight who will be watching the film with us!

We will be back tomorrow, Tuesday, with a full review of the documentary and of course we’ll post some images of UFO night here in Hollywood.

The Fade to Black team.

Premium Episode Download