February 18th, 2020

UPARS LA

Tonight, Jimmy will be speaking at UPARS LA in Studio City, California so we will be taking the night off for his presentation.

We will be live streaming the UPARS LA event on social media... YouTube, Periscope, Twitter and Facebook.

Please look for our social media posts for links to the various streams.

If you would like to attend the UPARS LA presentation you can go to the UPARS FB and MeetUp pages for more information:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/213678253013189/

MeetUp: https://www.meetup.com/UPARS-Los-Angeles/