Paola Harris On Fade To Black

April 8th, 2020

UFO Phenomenon: Connecting The Dots



Tonight, Paola Harris joins us for UFO updates and what is happening in our community today!

Paola Harris is a photojournalist and investigative reporter in the field of UFOs and extraterrestrial related phenomena research. With a Masters degree in Education, she is also a widely published, free-lance writer. She has studied extraterrestrial related phenomena since 1979. From 1980-1986 she assisted Dr. J. Allen Hyneck.

Paola's books include: 'Connecting the Dots; Making Sense of the UFO Phenomena', 'How do you speak to a Ball of light?', 'Exopolitics: Stargate to a New Reality', 'All the Above and Beyond' and her latest book, 'Conversations with Colonel Corso'.

She has spoken around the world, including Ireland, England, Norway, Switzerland, Columbia, Argentina, Chile, Germany and Belgium.

Her production company StarworksusaLLC, produces The StarworksUSA Laughlin Ufos and Consciousness November conferences which focus on disclosure, consciousness raising and exo-political dialogue with international speakers.

Website: https://starworksusa.com/



Premium Episode Download