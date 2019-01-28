Patrick Wood On Fade To Black

January 30th, 2019

Patrick Wood is a leading expert on historic and modern Technocracy, the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.

An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom.

He is also founder and Executive Director of Citizens For Free Speech, a tax-exempt organization to defend and promote the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.

Tonight we are going to talk about his new book: Technocracy: The Hard Road to World Order… covering 5G, Smart Cities, Global Cities, Mass Surveillance, Fintech, Cashless Society, Cryptocurrencies, Regionalization and Collaborative Governance.

https://www.technocracy.news/

https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/

