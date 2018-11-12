Patrick Wood On Fade To Black

November 14th 2018

Technocracy Rising



Patrick Wood is a leading expert on historic and modern Technocracy, the elitist Trilateral Commission, their policies and achievements in creating their self-proclaimed “New International Economic Order” which is the essence of Sustainable Development on a global scale.



An economist by education, a financial analyst and writer by profession and an American Constitutionalist by choice, Wood maintains a Biblical world view and has deep historical insights into the modern attacks on sovereignty, property rights and personal freedom. Such attacks are epitomized by the implementation of U.N. policies such as Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda. Sustainable Development, Smart Growth.

He is also founder and Executive Director of Citizens For Free Speech, a tax-exempt organization to defend and promote the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Wood is a frequent speaker and guest on radio shows around the nation. His current research builds on Trilateral Commission hegemony, focusing on Technocracy, Transhumanism and Scientism, and how these are transforming global economics, politics and religion.

Websites:

https://www.technocracy.news/

https://www.citizensforfreespeech.org/

Books:

Technocracy Rising: The Trojan Horse Of Global Transformation

