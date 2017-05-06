Peter Levenda On Fade To Black

May 9th 2017

100 Years Of Our Lady Of Fátima





Peter Levenda has researched the material for his books over the course of 25 years, visiting more than 40 countries and gaining access to temples, prisons, military installations, and government documents. He is the author of Sinister Forces One, Two and Three, The Hitler Legacy, Ratline and Tantric Temples.

You can view his published work as trilogies: the three volumes of Sinister Forces make up the American Trilogy; the three volumes Unholy Alliance, Ratline, and The Hitler Legacy make up the Nazi Trilogy; The Secret Temple, The Angel and the Sorcerer, and The Dark Lord make up the Western Esoteric Trilogy; Stairway to Heaven, Tantric Temples, and the upcoming The Tantric Alchemist will make up the Initiatory Trilogy.

He appeared in the TNT documentary Faces of Evil as an expert on Nazi history with special regard to occult and esoteric practices. He has also appeared on the History Channel special Nazi Prophecies.

Tonight we are going to discuss the 100th Anniversary of Fatima which occured on May 13th, 2017 in a mountainous region at the center of Portugal, where the Mother of God appeared six times to three young children.

Website: http://peterlevenda.com/

Premium Episode Download