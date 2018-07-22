Peter Slattery On Fade To Black

July 23rd 2018

ECETI Australia The E.T. Contact Experience



Peter Maxwell Slattery is an international bestselling Author and is known as an E.T contact experiencer and co-founder of ECETI Australia. His experiences started at an early age and continue to this day with hundreds of witnesses to events. He has an overwhelming amount of photographic and video evidence of UFOs, otherworldly Beings and apparitions, along with a sound recording of a real UFO as well as other phenomenon, plus physical trace evidence. Pete has appeared on Channel 7’s “Prime News” and “Sunrise”, among many other T.V appearances internationally. He has made worldwide news, been in numerous documentaries, on mainstream radio shows and in magazines. Pete is also a chart topping rap artist under the name P-max and he has made 8 documentaries on the ET subject to date.

