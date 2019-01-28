Porangui On Fade To Black

January 29th, 2019

Special Guest



Reared among the three cultures of Brazil, Mexico and the U.S., Poranguí was steeped in various traditional forms of music, healing and ceremony since birth. Drawing from his cross-cultural background and ethnomusicology training at Duke University, Poranguí has over twenty years of international work experience as an artist, musician, educator, filmmaker, consultant and therapist, utilizing the healing properties of sound and movement to foster our individual and collective well being.

As a live looping artist and one-man orchestra Poranguí weaves ancestral songs and indigenous rhythms from around the globe. Creating his performances from scratch using looping technology, Poranguí’s live grooves range from meditative to dance party, moving the body, lifting the spirit, and transcending the divide between performer and audience. His World Soul concerts have taken him around the globe and led him to collaborate with many artists, including current works with Shaman’s Dream and Liquid Bloom.

Website: https://www.porangui.com/

Premium Episode Download