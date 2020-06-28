Quittspiracy 6 With Jason Quitt On Fade To Black

June 29th, 2020

Quittspiracy 6



Tonight is Quittspiracy 6 with Jason Quitt. What started off as a single event has turned into one of our most popular series of shows, evah, and tonight we will continue the tradition of bringing you the craziest conspiracy theories in history and rating them... one to four pipes!

Jason is a graduate of the Institute of Energy Wellness, and a student of Algonquin Shamanism and has been training and working with many teachers, shamans, and traditional healers from around the world.

Mr. Quitt is also the author of “The Egyptian Postures of Power Ancient Qi Gong System” and “The Yosef Codes – Sacred geometry Mandalas”.

Website: https://thecrystalsun.com/

